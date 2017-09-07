Hurricane Harvey Drives Up Gas Prices

Gas prices have gone up due to Hurricane Harvey.

Petrojam has announced that gasoline prices will go up by $3.41 per litre today. It says 87 octane will be sold for one-hundred-and-40 cents per litre, while 90 octane will be sold for $123 per litre.

The price of automotive diesel will also move up by $2.28 per litre.

While Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will see an increase of $3.91 per litre.

Petrojam says the prices are reflective of changes in the US Gulf Coast Region as Hurricane Harvey has affected refineries in the region.

It says it anticipates that as normalcy returns to the refining region, prices will normalise over the next few weeks.

