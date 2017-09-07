Hurricane Irma Death Toll Rises

Media reports are suggesting as many as thirteen people were killed by Hurricane Irma.

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma, France has lowered the death toll in Saint-Martin from eight to four.

That brings the overall death toll to nine in French Territories.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says 50 are injured on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.

Irma is now about 120 miles south east of Grand Turk island, part of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The British Overseas Territory is set to be hit by the storm.

The U.S. Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Irma is still an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 5 hurricane, although its winds had decreased slightly from 285kmph to 280kmph.

The Hurricane Center predicts Irma will remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as it passes the Turks and Caicos, parts of the Bahamas by Thursday night.

A hurricane watch is now in effect for the Florida Keys and parts of South Florida.

–30–