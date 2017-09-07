Hurricane Irma Devastates Eastern Caribbean

Hurricane Irma, one of the strongest ever recorded storms, has claimed two lives in the French Caribbean and has devastated the island of Barbuda.

This has been confirmed by French President, Emmanuel Macron, this afternoon.

The hurricane is currently battering the Virgin Islands after leaving a trail of devastation among the smaller territories of the eastern Caribbean.

Hurricane Irma is expected to affect the US territory of Puerto Rico later this evening.

President Macron says the Category 5 storm has hammered the French territorial islands of St Martin and St Barthelemy, leaving casualties.

In a statement today, he confirmed that two people have died and another two have been seriously injured.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Brown, says over 90-percent of the Barbuda’s structures have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

Jamaican Journalist, Garfield Burford, who currently works as a consultant at The Antigua Broadcasting Service, told our news centre this afternoon it’s a tale of two contrasting islands.

And in St. Martin, the French Interior Minister, says the four “most solid” government buildings on the island have been destroyed.

Several images have been circulating on social media showing flooded homes and hotels and many vehicles destroyed.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, in a report today, says there’s been significant damage on the islands.

However, he says he’s thankful no deaths have been reported.

Hurricane Irma is now moving towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center says the Category 5 Hurricane is about 140 miles east of San Juan Puerto Rico.

It says Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 miles per hour.

This general motion is expected to continue for the next few of days.

The projected track puts Irma to pass near or just north of Puerto Rico tonight.

It’ll also pass near or just north of the Dominican Republic Thursday, and be near the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas late Thursday.

In the US, Florida’s Key West area has also ordered a mandatory evacuation as that Coastal state braces for a possible impact.

–30–