Hurricane Jose Strengthens to Category 4

Sep 08, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Hurricane Jose is now an extremely dangerous category 4, packing winds of up to 240 kilometres-per-hour.

That’s according to the latest update this morning from the National Hurricane Centre in Miami.

Jose is now 670 kilometers east of the Leeward Islands. It’s forecast to move west-northwest into the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Saint Martin and St. Barthelemy – many of the islands affected by Hurricane Irma.

According to the CNN, this is the first time on record that the Atlantic has had two hurricanes with 240 kilometre-per-hour winds or higher, at the same time.

Hurricane Irma is currently to the east of Cuba moving west-northwest. It has maximum sustained winds of 240 kilometres-per-hour.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Katia continues to strengthen over in the Gulf of Mexico.

It remains a Category Two Hurricane, with winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour.

Katia is expected to make landfall between Cabo Roja and Laguna Verde, Mexico, early Saturday.

