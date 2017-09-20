Hurricane Maria Bearing Down on Puerto Rico after Hitting St. Croix

Hurricane Maria is edging towards Puerto Rico as the devastating storm continues its north-westerly path across the Caribbean.

The US National Hurricane Center says the eyewall of the storm has now reached the outlying island of Vieques.

The hurricane earlier hit St Croix in the US Virgin Islands.

Dominica was badly hit on Monday night and aerial footage shows flattened houses.

Details are scant as communications are down.

The storm has now been downgraded from category five to category four by the National Hurricane Center, NHC.

The NHC says it lies 50 miles southeast of Puerto Rico’s main city, San Juan, with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.

Maria was similarly downgraded on Tuesday only to be upgraded again to category five.

The storm began moving roughly along the same track as Irma, this season’s other category five hurricane.

The governor of Puerto Rico, a US territory, has told the island’s 3-point-5 million people to seek shelter with the hurricane poised to make landfall within the next few hours.

