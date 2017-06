The Atlantic Hurricane season begins today.

The season is forecast to be more active than historical averages regarding the number of named storms.

That’s according to a bulletin released today by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, NOAA.

NOAA’s forecast calls for eleven to 17 named storms – including Tropical Storm Arlene in April.

It also predicting five to nine hurricanes, two to four of which are expected to be major.

The hurricane season ends on November 30.