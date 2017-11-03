Search
Hyman Calls for Taxation Committee of Parliament

Nov 03, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Economist, Ralston Hyman, is calling for the establishment of a taxation committee of Parliament aimed at ensuring accountability in how revenue is spent.

Mr. Hyman made the call while addressing a Tax Compliance Panel discussion hosted by the Tax Administration Jamaica on Wednesday.

He says Jamaican taxpayers should hold government officials accountable for how revenue is spent.

He says successive governments have been running fiscal deficits for fifty of the fifty-five years since the country gained independence.

Mr. Hyman says limited funding to address crime is one of the signs of mismanagement of the country’s finances.

