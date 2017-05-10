Search
Ian Hayles Application to Block OCG Report Begins in Court Today

May 10, 2017Crime and Court0

The hearing of the court application brought by Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, Ian Hayles, seeking to block a report of the Office of the Contractor General from being tabled in Parliament, is to begin today.

The matter is scheduled to be heard over two days — today and tomorrow.

In March, High Court Judge, Glen Brown, ruled that the report should not be tabled in parliament until a decision is made on whether to grant Mr. Hayles’s application.

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, had reportedly argued that the law does not allow for a judge to bar Parliament from tabling a report of the Contractor General.

The contentious Contractor General’s report followed an investigation into allegations of conflict of interest, irregularity and impropriety in relation to the construction of buildings by the PNP MP without approval from the Hanover Parish Council.

The OCG report has recommended that the Police Commissioner open a criminal investigation into Mr. Hayles, along with his wife and mother.

Mr. Hayles has denied any wrongdoing.

He’s said he has nothing to hide but decided to go to court to protect his name and that of his family.

