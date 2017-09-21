Search
Home Sports ICC Clears Kraigg Brathwaite’s Bowling Action

ICC Clears Kraigg Brathwaite’s Bowling Action

Sep 21, 2017Sports0

Like

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared West Indies opener, Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl following an independent assessment at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31.

The ICC confirmed in a release that the elbow extension in all of Brathwaite’s deliveries was well inside the 15-degree permissible limit under the governing body’s regulations.

Brathwaite was reported for a suspect action at the end of West Indies’ first Test against England at Edgbaston last month.

He has taken 12 wickets in his 40-Test career but is more important to the West Indies side for his role at the top of the order.

He has has 2,598 runs including six centuries and a best of 212.

–30–

Previous PostRain Forces Abandonment of 2nd ENGvWI ODI

Related articles

Dominican PM Breaks Down During Appeal for Help During TV Interview

Sep 21, 2017

Security Minister Continues to Command Confidence of Prime Minister

Sep 21, 2017

Grammatical Errors Cost Country USD$1bn in Investment – NSWMA

Sep 21, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS