ICC Clears Kraigg Brathwaite’s Bowling Action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has cleared West Indies opener, Kraigg Brathwaite to bowl following an independent assessment at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31.

The ICC confirmed in a release that the elbow extension in all of Brathwaite’s deliveries was well inside the 15-degree permissible limit under the governing body’s regulations.

Brathwaite was reported for a suspect action at the end of West Indies’ first Test against England at Edgbaston last month.

He has taken 12 wickets in his 40-Test career but is more important to the West Indies side for his role at the top of the order.

He has has 2,598 runs including six centuries and a best of 212.

