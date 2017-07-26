Search
Home Evening News IDB Report Vindicates No User Fee Policy – Golding
bruce-golding

IDB Report Vindicates No User Fee Policy – Golding

Jul 26, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, says the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, report on the no user fee policy in health care facilities vindicates his government’s decision to abolish the fees.

The no user fee policy was implemented under his administration in 2008.

The IDB report, which was published in April, says the policy ‘increased the general health of the population’ and added to productivity. But the report also cautions that the policy shift may have resulted in less than optimal health services being provided.

Mr. Golding spoke with our news centre today.

The former Prime Minister says despite the positive report from the IDB, health services continue to face the challenge of providing adequate equipment and staffing.

He says the government should focus on primary health care facilities in an effort to take the burden off hospitals.

–30–

Previous Post'PNP Not Stifling Free Speech!' - Robinson Defends Controversial Resoultion

Related articles

Court Books

Govt to Push Ahead with Amendments to Gun Court Act to Allow Trial by Judge Alone

Jul 26, 2017

Ian Allen/Photographer Port Henderson Road(Back Road) *** Local Caption *** Ian Allen/Photographer During the days the 'Back Road' in Port Henderson St Catherine appears peaceful and calm but come dusk the 'Ladies of the Night" take over.

Cops Crack Down on Back Road

Jul 26, 2017

Arrest Handcuffs

Westmoreland Police Reap Rewards in Pursuit of Most Wanted

Jul 26, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History