IDB Report Vindicates No User Fee Policy – Golding

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, says the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, report on the no user fee policy in health care facilities vindicates his government’s decision to abolish the fees.

The no user fee policy was implemented under his administration in 2008.

The IDB report, which was published in April, says the policy ‘increased the general health of the population’ and added to productivity. But the report also cautions that the policy shift may have resulted in less than optimal health services being provided.

Mr. Golding spoke with our news centre today.

The former Prime Minister says despite the positive report from the IDB, health services continue to face the challenge of providing adequate equipment and staffing.

He says the government should focus on primary health care facilities in an effort to take the burden off hospitals.

