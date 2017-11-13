IDB Using UNWTO Jobs Conference to Craft Regional Policy

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says it will be using the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Global Conference on Jobs and Sustainable Tourism in Jamaica later this month to shape future policy for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The IDB says the global conference, which is to be held in Jamaica for the first time, will provide the data and context that will influence the bank’s future policies in the region.

IDB General Manager for the Caribbean Country Department, Therese Turner-Jones, says following the conference, the IDB expects to be in a better position to adjust and tailor its technical assistance and development lending services in the region.

Mrs. Turner Jones says the conference will also influence the bank’s future corporate sector strategy.

The UNWTO global conference is an initiative of the Government of Jamaica, the World Bank Group and Inter-American Development Bank.

The conference will be focused on Jobs and Inclusive Growth along with Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism.

It will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, November 27 to 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the conference will be the first time in the history of the UNWTO that the private and public sectors will be working together, in collaboration with multilateral financial institutions, to stage an event of this nature.

More than 500 international and local participants will be engaged in plenary sessions and workshops during the conference.

Several Heads of State, Tourism Ministers and other Government Officials are expected to attend.

— 30 —