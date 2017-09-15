IMF Urges Govt to Address ‘Inequitable System’ of Distributing Public Sector Allowances

IMF Mission Chief, Dr. Uma Ramakrishnan, is urging the government to address what she says is an inequitable system of distributing allowances in the public sector.

She says a recent review of allowances for public sector workers shows wide variability among different groups.

Dr. Ramakrishnan is also calling for public sector reform which she says cannot be delayed any longer.

Dr. Ramakrishnan was speaking Thursday evening at the media conference of the IMF’s Closing Mission at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Her comments come as some unions representing public sector workers are negotiating new wage and benefits contracts for the 2017-2019 period.

–30–