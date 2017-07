General Manager of Harbour view, Clyde Juriedini, says he expects an improved performance from the Reggae Boyz ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Canada, on Thursday.

The Reggae Boyz finished as runners up to Group C favourites Mexico, ending with five points.

Juriedni says Defender Oniel Fisher has a big role to play if the Jamaicans are to be successful.

–30–