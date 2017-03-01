Increase in Early Retirement

Finance and Public Service Minister, Audley Shaw, says there’s been an increase in the number of public sector workers seeking early retirement.

He says this has caused the 2016/2017 budget to increase by approximately two billion dollars.

He made the revelation while responding to questions from Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr. Peter Phillips.

But he says this is part of ‘natural attrition process’ that will help contain cost.

Mr. Shaw again played down the number of public sector job losses which may result from the ongoing rationalization process.

He told Dr. Phillips that the private sector has absorbed some public sector jobs which have been vacated.

Mr. Shaw responded strongly when Opposition MPs insisted on knowing the full extent of potential job losses due to the current rationalization process.

