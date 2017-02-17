Increase in False & Malicious Social Media Posts

The Constabulary’s Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch, CTOC, is reporting an increase in reports of persons claiming to been victims of false and malicious posts on social media.

On Monday a 35-year-old woman was arrested and charged under the Cyber Crimes Act after she reportedly posted pictures on social media, claiming her ex-boyfriend is wanted for rape, assault and murder.

Head of CTOC, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers says at least two other persons are to be arrested soon for similar offences.

ACP Chambers is warning persons to desist form engaging in the practice as those who upload the posts and those who share them can be prosecuted.

ACP Chambers urging those who’re victims of malicious postings to make a report to the police.

He’s also reminding victims that they may take legal action against those who’re posting fake stories about them on social media.

