Increased Motor Vehicle Seizures as Traffic Police Push for Compliance

The Traffic Police have seized more than 1,700 motor vehicles up to March 9 this year.

This as they move to increase compliance, especially among public passenger vehicles on the nation’s roads.

Head of the Traffic Police, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says a majority of the vehicles seized were being used for illegal taxis or robots.

SSP Allen says the police have issued 130-thousand traffic tickets to operators for failing to comply with traffic regulations.

He says that’s 25-percent more than those issued during the same period last year.

In the meantime, the Senior Superintendent says the police are moving to prosecute public passenger operators who use musical devices in their vehicles.

