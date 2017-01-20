Increased Security Support Coming from International Partners

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says Jamaica will receive more support from international partners in securing its borders.

He says the United States will provide additional intelligence, while the United Kingdom and Canada will be providing additional physical support.

Minister Montague was speaking on Wednesday at the signing of an MOU between the JCF and the Jamaica Customs Agency.

He says more will be done to secure some 145 illegal points of entry into the country.

Minister Montague says his Ministry is trying to source a surveillance aircraft for the JCF.

He says the Ministry is interested in a leer jet seized by customs.

He also says the country’s islandwide radar system will be upgraded.

