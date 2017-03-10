Search
Quit smoking bids do not last long. Embargoed to 0001 Wednesday December 26. File photo dated 25/06/07 of a cigarette being smoked as almost one in five smokers who have tried to kick the habit failed within 24 hours, a survey suggests. Issue date: Wednesday December 26, 2012. And more than half of quit attempts lasted less than a week, according to a poll of 6,200 current or former smokers. The average smoker tried to quit four times, and one in 10 unsuccessfully tried 10 times. See PA story HEALTH Smoking. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:15426881 (Press Association via AP Images)

Increased Tax on Cigarettes will Hurt Carreras

Managing Director of Carreras Limited, Marcus Steele says the proposed increase in the tax on cigarettes will result in further revenue losses to the government as a result of the illicit trade.

Finance Minister Audley Shaw announced yesterday, that the tax on tobacco products will increase from $14 per stick to $17.

It’s to take effect on Monday.

Mr. Steele says the government stands to lose more in revenue with an expected increase in the illicit trade of cigarettes.

Mr. Steele says the tax increase is significant.

Marcus Steele was speaking earlier on Nationwide This Morning. He says Carreras has been discussing those concerns with the government. However he says the response has not been favourable.

