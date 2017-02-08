INDECOM Charges Two Cops with Murder

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, today arrested and charged two policemen with murder.

Detective Constable Ricardo Johnson and Constable David Williams were brought before the court today.

This, in relation to the killing of a man, David Suckoo, almost four years ago.

He was shot and killed in the community of Big Lane, Central Village, St Catherine on February 10, 2013.

The policemen were taken before the St. Catherine Parish Court to answer to the charges.

Detective Constable Johnson was granted bail in the sum of $900,000 with 1 to 2 sureties.

Constable Williams was granted bail in the sum of $600,000 with 1 to 2 sureties.

Both were ordered to surrender their travel documents.

The matter is set for mention on March 17.

