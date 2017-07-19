INDECOM Probe Shooting Death of Former Councilor-Caretaker

The Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) says it’s launched a probe into the police fatal shooting yesterday of a former Councillor Caretaker candidate, in St. Elizabeth.

Seventy-year old Warrenton Barham, who’s represented the Jamaica Labour Party in two Local Government Elections, was shot and killed at his business place in Santa Cruz.

Mr. Barham was killed by a District Constable after he fatally shot a woman, believed to be his girlfriend. The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Sales Representative, Latoya Williams.

Director of Complaints at INDECOM, Dave Lewin, says preliminary investigations suggest that Mr. Barham was having an affair with Ms. Williams. He says an altercation between the two was sparked by the presence of another man driving a car Mr. Barham bought for Ms. Williams.

Mr. Lewin says it doesn’t appear the policeman acted improperly.

He’s urging people who witnessed the incident to provide information to INDECOM.

Lewin says the community remains shocked by the incident. Barham represented the JLP in the Siloah Division of North East St Elizabeth in the 2007 and 2012 local government elections. But he lost both times.

