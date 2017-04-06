INDECOM Probes Double Police Shooting in Hanover

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, says it’s probing a double police fatal shooting which happened in Green Island, Hanover last night.

Dead are 20-year-old Orlando Tavares and 31-year-old Vincent Murray.

The men were fatally shot during a mobile patrol operation on the Salt Spring Main Road.

The operation reportedly involved five members of the constabulary, attached to Hanover Operational Support Team.

The police says a Glock pistol was retrieved from the scene.

INDECOM says the scene was processed and all concerned gave an initial account.

They’ve also been served with notices to visit the INDECOM office for their account of the incident to be recorded.

INDECOM says it recognises that members of the community are hostile following this incident, and are making allegations about the circumstances that resulted in the deaths of the men.

They’re being asked to visit or contact the INDECOM Western Regional Office in Montego Bay and provide any information that they may have.

INDECOM says there’ve been three police fatal shootings for the month of April.

