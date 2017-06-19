INDECOM Probes Questionable Killing of Westmoreland Woman

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, has launched a probe into the death of a 20- year old woman whose body was discovered in a cane field in Brown Bush, Westmoreland.

Shantel Wright’s body was discovered by residents on Friday night.

The report received by INDECOM, is that a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, JCF, could have information regarding her death.

INDECOM says a team from Kingston, to include additional forensic support, has been mobilized to assist its western office with the investigation.

INDECOM says it’s in contact with the High Command of the JCF regarding the incident.

It’s appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident Friday night or have useful information, to contact them.

Residents staged a demonstration in the community shortly after Wright’s body was found.

Meanwhile, the Police High Command says it’s aware of allegations of the possible involvement of a member of the JCF in Ms. Wright’s murder.

It says say the member against whom the allegation has been made has been reassigned and is cooperating fully with investigators.

The Police say they’re partnering with INDECOM to conduct a thorough investigation.

The High Command says they have no evidence at this time of this police member’s involvement in the crime.

However, they say they’re pursuing a full investigation with the sole purpose of identifying the person or persons responsible.

–30—