INDECOM Probing Acquittal of Men Accused of Attempting to Murder Dr Notice

Nationwide News understands that Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has launched an investigation following the acquittal of two men who were accused of attempting to murder former Spanish Town Mayor, Dr. Raymoth Notice.

Oral Fraser, who’s otherwise called ‘Taggy’, and Sheldon Young were freed of the attempted murder in March this year.

The men were freed by Justice Lorna Shelly Williams after evidence was heard in the trial.

It’s understood that after the case ended, a report was made to INDECOM about a statement which was entered into evidence in the trial.

The statement was submitted by a Police officer involved in the case.

The document contained what reportedly appears to be the handwriting of two people.

When contacted this afternoon, Public Relations Officer at INDECOM, Denyelle Anderson, confirmed that the Commission is probing whether there was a case of misconduct or wrongdoing.

It’s understood that in April last year, Dr. Notice has written then Police Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams.

Notice complained about what he suggested were irregularities in the investigation of the attack on him.

Dr Notice was shot and injured at his home in West Prospect Bog Walk St Catherine. He successfully underwent several operations.

