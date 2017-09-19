INDECOM Retains Caroline Hay in ‘Chuckie’ Brown Case

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, has hired a former Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Caroline Hay, as it moves to prosecute multiple murder accused and policeman, Collis ‘Chuckie’ Brown.

Mrs. Hay is set to marshal evidence on behalf of INDECOM at Brown’s trial which is set to begin on January 22 next year.

Brown returned to the Home Circuit Court in Downtown Kingston today. This, to answer to a murder charge in connection with the killing of a man, Damoy Dawkins, in Clarendon in January 2009.

A man called Donald Stewart was injured in that incident.

Mrs. Hay told the Court that the prosecution was not ready to proceed to trial.

This, as they’ve located a new witness who’s to give evidence against Brown in the so-called death squad trial.

Mrs. Hay says a statement was obtained from the new witness last month.

She also noted that along with murder, Brown is charged with wounding with intent and conspiracy to commit murder.

The trial was then postponed until next year.

Brown is being represented by Attorney, Norman Godrey.

In March this year, Brown and Police Corporal, Roan Morrison, were freed of murdering 20-year-old Phaebian Dinnal in February 2010.

Attorney, Ann-Marie Fuertado-Richards, was lead prosecutor in that case on behalf of INDECOM.

— 30 —