INDECOM Secures Criminal Conviction of Manchester Cop

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, has secured the conviction of another member of the Constabulary.

He’s Constable Jerome Graham of the Manchester Police Division. He was yesterday convicted in the Manchester Parish Court for inflicting grievous bodily harm contrary to the Offences Against the Person Act.

Allegations were that on April 3, 2014, a taxi driver, Chester Daley was struck by Constable Graham while being taken to the Mandeville Police Station following his arrest.

The blow reportedly rendered Daley unconscious. He was taken to the hospital.

As a result of the injury, Mr. Daley has had permanent memory loss.

Constable Graham was arrested by INDECOM in April, 2015. He’s to be sentenced on November 13 in the Manchester Parish Court.

