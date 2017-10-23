INDECOM Team Touring Denham Town ZOSO

A team from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is at this hour visiting the second Zone of Special Operations in Denham Town, West Kingston.

The team is led by INDECOM Commissioner Terrence Williams and Director of Complaints for Kingston and St. Andrew, Nigel Morgan.

They’re also accompanied by Captain Michael Deans, legal officer with the Jamaica Defence Force, JDF, and other senior members of the JDF.

A statement from INDECOM this morning says the purpose of the visit is to check on persons who may be in custody and advise residents of their rights in relation to excessive use of force.

They’ll also be advising residents how to access INDECOM if they need to make a complaint, and giving information through face-to-face interactions and brochures.

