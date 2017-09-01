INDECOM to Guard Against Human Rights Abuses in ZOSO

Search
The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, is assuring Jamaicans that it will monitor the zones of special operations to guard against human rights abuses.

INDECOM Commissioner, Terrence Williams, says he expects the security forces to promptly report incidents of abuse, to the oversight body.

He’s urging the members of the security forces to exercise their duties in a just manner.

INDECOM is expected to monitor the zones of special operations and investigate possible extra judicial killings committed by the security forces.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has insisted that the anti-crime measure will not threaten human rights.

