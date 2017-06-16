India and Pakistan reach Champions Trophy finals.

India and Pakistan will meet in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval on June 18. India booked their place after a 9-wicket win over Bangladesh, today.

Batting first, Bangladesh made 264 for 7 off their 50-overs, with Tamim Iqbal making 70 and Mushfiqur Rahim 61.

Chasing 265 to win, India led by Rohit Sharma with an unbeaten century reached the target inside 41 overs. Sharma’s 123 came off 129 balls and included 15-fours and a six.

Final scores, Bangladesh 264 for 7, India 265 for 1. India’s skipper, Virat Kohli, credits the bowlers with the win.

Virat Kohli, captain of India.

–30–