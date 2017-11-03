Indian Intelligence Probe Al Faisal Conversations

Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Squad, ATS, of India, are investigating social media chats between controversial Jamaican-born Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Abdullah Al Faisal and two Indian men.

That’s according to the publication, ‘The Times of India’.

In a report yesterday, the newspaper says the ATS found conversations between the Indian men — Kasim Stimberwala and an alleged Islamic State operative Ubaid Mirza — and the radical preacher.

According to the paper, in one of the conversations with al Faisal, the Indian man says, ‘I want to die as a martyr’.

Al Faisal replies: ‘What are you waiting for?’.

The alleged IS operative, who’s since been arrested, reportedly steps in and says ‘we need men, money and weapons.’

An ATS official says they’ll be writing to their Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with Jamaican authorities to facilitate an interrogation of al Faisal.

The Muslic Cleric is scheduled to return to court in Jamaica on December 14 for an extradition hearing. He was taken into custody in August after it was revealed he’s wanted by US authorities on terrorism charges.

