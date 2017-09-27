Search
Home Business Indonesian Delegation Exploring Economic Opportunities in Jamaica

Indonesian Delegation Exploring Economic Opportunities in Jamaica

Sep 27, 2017Business0

Like

A delegation from Indonesia is in Jamaica to explore opportunities for joint projects in a number of areas.

These include security and immigration, tourism and craft development, sports and culture and scientific research and nutraceuticals.

The delegation met with Jamaican government officials on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston.

The two-day meeting is the third between the parties under the Jamaica/Indonesia Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, established in October 1996.

In 2003, Jamaica hosted the inaugural meeting of the Joint Commission in Kingston, with the second meeting held in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta in 2007.

–30–

Related articles

Daniel Sturridge the Face of Nurishment

Sep 27, 2017

‘The Wasp’ Using Martinez Fight as Confidence Booster

Sep 27, 2017

JCF Failed to Begin Disciplinary Proceedings Against 138 Cops – INDECOM

Sep 27, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline