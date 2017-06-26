‘Infrared’ Video Lands Atlas Security in Hot Water with Cops

A music video for a song by popular dancehall entertainer, Vybz Kartel and colleague artiste, Masicka, is now the subject of an investigation by the Firearms Licensing Authority, FLA.

In the video, several men are dressed in civilian clothes and armed with what appear to be high powered weapons.

During the video, which is entitled, Infrared, the men pretend to plan and stage the robbery of an armoured truck.

Nationwide News understands that on the weekend, investigators from the FLA visited a Corporate Area property connected to Atlas Security.

Law enforcement sources say the management of Atlas has admitted that the armoured truck in the video belongs to the company.

However, according to the law enforcement sources, Atlas is contending that the truck was sent to a contractor for repairs when the music video was recorded.

Efforts to get a comment from the management of Atlas on the weekend were unsuccessful.

Armoured trucks cannot be assigned to security companies without approval from the FLA.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that a recently released video by another popular Dancehall Artiste, Alkaline, which features what appears to be a marked police vehicle and people wearing police uniforms, is the subject of a investigation by the Constabulary Force.

That video is entitled ‘After All’.

