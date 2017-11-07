Intelligence-Driven Policing Driving Criminals Out of ZOSO

Police from across the island are locating displaced criminals from areas in and around the Zone of Special Operations in Mount Salem, St. James.

That’s according to Head of Operations for the St. James Police, Superintendent Gary McKenzie.

He says intelligence-driven operations are finding the criminals as far east as Kingston.

He says inter and intra-gang warfare is driving the majority of murders in St. James.

Superintendent Gary McKenzie says more than 260 people have been murdered in the St. James police division so far. He added that 75 to 80-percent of those killed have been gang-related. But he says many of the criminals, along with firearms and ammunition are being removed from the streets due to police activity in the parish.

