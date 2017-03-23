InterCol Champs Promising Excitement

Organizer of the two-day Intercollegiate Track and Field Championships, Paul Francis, is promising non-stop excitement for the duration of the meet.

Francis says 15-institution have been confirmed for the championships which get underway on April 7. He says patrons can expect high quality performance on the track.

Francis warns patrons should not disregard the field events.

He believes the big four will dominate the relays.

