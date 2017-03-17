International Stars Set for Racers Grand Prix

Organizer of the Racers Grand Prix, Glen Mills, says several Olympic and World championships medalists have been confirmed for the meet.

The meet is set for the national Stadium, on June 10.

Mills says the meet will continue to add value to Jamaica’s track and field product.

Meanwhile, Minister of sports Olivia Babsy Grange, has committed USD$200,000 to the staging of the Racer Grand Prix at the National Stadium, on June 10.

The sum will be provided through the Sports Development Foundation.

