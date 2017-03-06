Intimidation & Security Concerns force Transfer of Moravian Ministers’ Case

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, is citing intimidation of witnesses and security concerns as reasons she’s moving to have the carnal abuse case involving Moravian Ministers, Paul Gardner and Jermaine Gibson, transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

This comes after the attorney for Gardner, Peter Champagnie, last week told Nationwide News he intends to object to an application to have the matter transferred from the Manchester Circuit Court.

He says the application has ‘no foundation’. However, Ms. Llewellyn disagrees.

Ms. Llewellyn says moving the case to Kingston will also provide a wider jury pool.

Gardner is the former President of the Moravian Church in Jamaica, while Gibson served as his deputy.

They’re both charged with carnal abuse and indecent assault, arising from allegations they had a sexual relationship with a minor from as far back as 2002.

–30–