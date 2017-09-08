Search
‘Investigate Sex for Promotion Claims’, says Former ACP

Sep 08, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

A Former Assistant Commissioner of Police, says there’s enough evidence to warrant an investigation into complaints that members of the Constabulary are being pressured by their seniors for sex, in order to get promoted.

Keith Gardner says there are a number of female officers who’ve been impregnated by their seniors.

Mr. Gardner says rumours of sexual harassment should be investigated.

He’s also calling on the JCF to promote junior officers who’re deserving.

The former ACP spent 40-years in the JCF, nine of which were as Assistant Commissioner.

His comments come after National Security Minister Robert Montague admitted that officers in the JCF are demotivated and demoralised.

The Minister also called on the Police Services Commission to fill some 400 vacancies by promoting more officers.

–30–

