Arrest Handcuffs

Investigations Continue into Daring Daylight MoBay Murder

Jun 19, 2017Crime and Court0

Two people remain in police custody in relation to the murder in downtown, Montego Bay on Friday.

Police say the shooting happened on Queen’s Avenue in the vicinity of the Mount Alvernia Prep School.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the men who were picked up after the incident, are yet to be charged.

Reports are that Steven Ellis Malcolm had just left the St. James Parish Court when the car he was driving was fired on by gunmen from another vehicle.

The police say Malcolm had gone to court to answer to a shooting charge. They also say Malcolm is the leader of the Nation Crux Gang in the parish.

Superintendent Lindsay says it appears Malcolm was the target of the attack. Police are depending on people who saw what happened to help in the investigations.

