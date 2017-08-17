Search
Home Latest_MA Investigators Identify Preliminary Cause of PetroJam Fire

Investigators Identify Preliminary Cause of PetroJam Fire

Aug 17, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire at the Petrojam Oil refinery in Kingston yesterday originated from an oiler that ignited a crude tank.

This disclosure was made by Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley in an interview with Nationwide News this morning.

Dr. Wheatley says he’ll have a more comprehensive report on the fire soon. He’s commending the emergency response teams who extinguished the fire.

The Rollington Town Fire Station says it responded to calls around 4:30 yesterday morning. Units from the Half Way Tree, Trench Town and York Park fire stations also responded.

The fire was brought under control sometime after 7 yesterday morning.

–30–

Previous PostHealth Ministry Denies Reports that it's to Import Cannabis Oil Meds from Cayman

Related articles

Former Cop Killed after Pointing Gun at Police Team

Aug 17, 2017

Health Ministry Denies Reports that it’s to Import Cannabis Oil Meds from Cayman

Aug 17, 2017

Accused Scammer Wanted on 60 Counts of Fraud Arrested

Aug 17, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS