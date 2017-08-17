Investigators Identify Preliminary Cause of PetroJam Fire

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire at the Petrojam Oil refinery in Kingston yesterday originated from an oiler that ignited a crude tank.

This disclosure was made by Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley in an interview with Nationwide News this morning.

Dr. Wheatley says he’ll have a more comprehensive report on the fire soon. He’s commending the emergency response teams who extinguished the fire.

The Rollington Town Fire Station says it responded to calls around 4:30 yesterday morning. Units from the Half Way Tree, Trench Town and York Park fire stations also responded.

The fire was brought under control sometime after 7 yesterday morning.

