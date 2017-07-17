Search
Investigators Pursuing Ex-Cop Suspected of String of Robberies

Jul 17, 2017Crime and Court0

The police say they’re in pursuit of a former constable who’s wanted in connection with a series of robberies and break-ins in Manchester.

Former Police Constable, Garnett Dixon, is being asked to turn himself in to investigators.

Police say fingerprints on some of the locations where the crimes took place match those of Dixon.

The Police say they want Dixon in connection with break-ins which have taken place at several business places in the parish.

Dixon, who’s otherwise known as ‘Pollo’, left the Constabulary a few years ago because of psychological issues.

