Is Jamaica’s Health Ministry Preparing to Import Medicinal Marijuana From Cayman?

A Cayman news outlet is reporting that Jamaica’s Health Ministry is moving to import medicinal ganja products from the Cayman Islands.

According to the report, a Cayman businessman says he’s on the verge of inking a deal with Jamaica’s Health Ministry.

A US-based ganja advocate, Wanda James, is describing the report as troubling.

Cayman 27 News Network reported on Monday that businessman, Prentice Panton, says a deal will soon be inked for him to supply the Hope Institute Hospital in Jamaica with cannabis oil medication.

Hope Institute, located in St. Andrew, is the brainchild of the Jamaica Cancer Society.

It opened in 1993 as a free hospital for cancer patients. Here’s an excerpt of the Cayman 27 News Network report.

Wanda James is a former head of the United States National Women’s Political Caucus and President of the Cannabis Global Initiative, based in the US.

She’s describing the development as troubling.

She says it’s a tragedy that Jamaica is being left far behind in the ganja industry.

Calls placed yesterday to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye, went to voicemail.

