Island-wide blackout last year cost the economy $340 million – OUR.

The Office of the Utilities Regulation, OUR, says an islandwide blackout in April last year cost the economy approximately $340m.

The figure was shared with Parliament’s Economy and Production Committee today.

Representatives of the Jamaica Public Service Company, JPS, say the outages in April and August last year were an ’embarrassment’.

They pledged to invest more money into their systems to prevent and mitigate against such problems.

OUR Consultant, Valentine Fagan, told today’s committee meeting that the country needs to understand there’s a serious impact on the economy from power outages.

The power outage on April 17, last year plunged the country into darkness for approximately three hours; between 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM.

It was reportedly as a result of planned works that Sunday on the grid by JPS.

OUR Deputy Director General, Hopeton Herron, says there seemed to be a lack of awareness and supervision on the part of JPS.

In response, JPS’s Director of Regulatory Affairs, Samuel Davis, admitted the outage revealed what he calls ‘lapses’ in organizational discipline.

The JPS’ Head of System Operations, Ricardo Case, says the light and power company was thoroughly embarrassed by the outage.

He says 65% of concerns raised by the OUR in its report on the outage have been addressed.

