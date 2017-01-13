Search
Israel Interested in Economic & Security Cooperation with Jamaica

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, says his country is interested in pursuing cooperation with Jamaica in several areas, including the economy and national security.

The Israeli Prime Minister has also accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Andrew Holness to make an official visit to Jamaica.

The Israeli Prime Minister says he’s committed to pursuing cooperation agreements with Jamaica as he welcomed Prime Minister Holness to Jerusalem.

He says his country is grateful that Jamaica didn’t join what he described as the absurd vote against his country at the United Nations.

Last month the UN security council adopted a resolution demanding a halt to all Israeli settlement in occupied territories.

Prime Minister Netanyahu says he’s looking forward to his visit to Jamaica to continue the discussion on bilateral cooperation.

During a joint statement, Prime Minister Holness reiterated Jamaica’s commitment to peace around the globe.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says the issue of Diaspora bonds will be high on the agenda during future discussions between Jamaica and Israeli.

A Diaspora bond sale is where Governments sell bonds to investors, including their citizens abroad, while appealing to their patriotism.

Senator Johnson Smith says the visit by Prime Minister Holness to Israel has come at a crucial time.

  • Vinn

    Could we get confirmation on Jamaica’s vote in the U.N. re Israel?

    If it’s as Netanyahu is reported to have said, it would be a departure from our position over the years.

