ISSA’s officials have decided to go ahead with tomorrow’s scheduled kick-off of the School-boy football season despite the Met Service warning that the entire country should brace for rain associated with Hurricane Irma.

Cornwall College is set to take on Green Pond in the opening match of a double header at Catherine Hall, in Montego Bay. The second match will feature Jamaica College against STATHS.

Linvern Wright is the Chairman of the Dacosta Cup competition.

