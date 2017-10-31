It’s DUNN! – JLP Victorious in SE St Mary

The final count of ballots cast in yesterday’s by-election in three constituencies is to get underway later this morning.

In the fiercely contested South East St Mary by-election, the pharmacist Dr. Norman Dunn prevailed over medical doctor the PNP’s Shane Alexis.

After the preliminary count, Dr Dunn won the election by 937 votes. He polled 8,176 votes to Dr. Alexis’ 7,239 votes.

The unofficial voter turn out was just over 60 percent. It’s considered a big win for the Jamaica Labour Party as the constituency will now switch political hands.

In the February 2016 General Election the late Dr Winston Green defeated Dr. Dunn by five votes after a magisterial recount.

Meanwhile, the PNP’s Mark Golding is the Member of Parliament-elect for South St Andrew.

Golding polled 6,095 votes while the JLP’s Dane Dennis got 894 votes.

And, Angela Brown Burke is the MP-elect for South West St. Andrew. She received 6,325 votes and the JLP’s Victor Hyde got 223 votes.

Based on the results of yesterday’s by-elections the JLP will now have 33 seats in the lower house of parliament and the PNP 30 seats.

–30–