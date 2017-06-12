It’s illegal for schools to fine late students – Education Minister

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says the move by one corporate area high school to have students who arrive late pay a fine of $50 or take a detention is in breach of the Education Act.

The Sunday Gleaner reported yesterday that the administration of the St. Andrew Technical High School has asked students to pay $50 once they get to school after 8:10 am.

The school’s administration says the measure is to address chronic tardiness and poor attendance.

The Education Minister says while he supports schools finding creative ways to address indiscipline, it must be done within the confines of the law.

According to the Minister, there would also need to be consultation with stakeholders such as the Jamaica Teacher’s Association and the National Parenting Support Commission.

Minister Reid says he’s invited the principal of STATHS, Rayon Simpson, the Board Chairman and PTA President to a meeting to offer some guidance.

Senator Ruel Reid, Education Minister speaking on Cliff Hughes On Line.

