JA AIDS Support wants prostitution legal.

The Jamaica AIDS Support for Life is again lobbying for the legalisation of prostitution.

It’s against the law to engage in prostitution, to solicit prostitutes, and to knowingly live off the earnings of prostitution.

A representative of the organization, Patrick Lalor, says the law puts those who engage in ‘sex work’ at risk of violence.

He says the law also makes it difficult for ‘sex workers’ to seek health care.

Patrick Lalor, Representative of the Jamaica AIDS Support for Life.

He was making his submission to Parliament’s Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and other related laws on Wednesday.

