Search
Home Latest_MA JA AIDS Support wants prostitution legal.
Hok Pov

JA AIDS Support wants prostitution legal.

Jun 09, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

The Jamaica AIDS Support for Life is again lobbying for the legalisation of prostitution.

It’s against the law to engage in prostitution, to solicit prostitutes, and to knowingly live off the earnings of prostitution.

A representative of the organization, Patrick Lalor, says the law puts those who engage in ‘sex work’ at risk of violence.

 

 

He says the law also makes it difficult for ‘sex workers’ to seek health care.

 

 

Patrick Lalor, Representative of the Jamaica AIDS Support for Life.

He was making his submission to Parliament’s Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and other related laws on Wednesday.

–30–

Previous PostSend accused Vauxhall teachers to mediation – Attorney.

Related articles

murder

Three men killed in Hayes, Clarendon

Jun 09, 2017

vauxhill2

Send accused Vauxhall teachers to mediation – Attorney.

Jun 09, 2017

Karl-Samuda1-640x425

Agriculture sector should be ‘devoid of partisan politics’ – Samuda

Jun 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS