Kemoy Brown, Christina Gonzalez and Dwayne Walker won the top awards at the National Bodybuilding and Fitness Expo, at the Utech Auditorium, on the weekend.

Brown was crowned overall Mr. Jamaica Physique, Gonzales was named Miss Jamaica Bikini Fitness and Walker took the Mr. Jamaica Bodybuilding title.

Walker says he put in a lot of work to improve on his second place performance from last year.

Brown, who was entering for the first time says he was encouraged by his friends.

–30–