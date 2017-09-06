Search
Home Business Jackie Sharp Steps Down as Scotiabank CEO

Jackie Sharp Steps Down as Scotiabank CEO

Sep 06, 2017Business0

Like

President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotia Bank Jamaica Limited, Jackie Sharp, has resigned.

Her resignation becomes effective October 31.

In a statement this afternoon, Scotia Bank says Ms. Sharp will be leaving to join her family business after a 20-year career at the organization.

Scotia Bank says David Noel has been named as her successor.

Mr. Noel is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Scotia Group Jamaica Limited with responsibility for its subsidiary units, including retail and commercial banking, life insurance, investment management and brokerage, micro-finance and mortgages.

BNS says it’s grateful for Ms. Sharp’s dedication, consummate leadership and passion over many years.

It says it wishes her well in her new endeavours as she joins her family business in Jamaica.

–30–

Previous PostThree Killed in Clarendon as Murder Spate Continues

Related articles

Security Council Stands By Mt Salem ZOSO Declaration

Sep 06, 2017

Opposition Wants Govt to Clarify ZOSO Stats Controversy

Sep 06, 2017

Three Killed in Clarendon as Murder Spate Continues

Sep 06, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline