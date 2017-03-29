Jackson Insists PMC Split from St Catherine must be Orderly

Member of Parliament for South St.Catherine, Fitz Jackson, is re-affirming that the People’s National Party, PNP, wants the Portmore Municipal Corporation to be separated from the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation.

However, he says the PNP wants this to be done in an orderly manner.

He was speaking with Nationwide News on Monday, the day of the by-election for the Greater Portmore North Division.

In November last year, the PNP objected to a bill which was to be tabled by the JLP administration, seeking to split the Portmore Municipal Corporation from the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation.

It was to be tabled weeks before the November 28 Local Government elections.

Mr. Jackson says he expects the separation to take place at the end of the current Local Government cycle.

He says the party will not put politics before proper representation.

