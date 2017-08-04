Jamaica 55 Celebrations to Cost $180m

Jamaica 55 Emancipendence celebrations will cost the country a total of $180-million.

The figure was revealed by Acting Executive Director for the Jamaica Cultural Development Commissioner (JCDC) Orville Hill, which is spearheading the celebrations. He was speaking at a Post Cabinet press briefing on Wednesday at Jamaica House.

Mr. Hill said the sum should cover activities throughout the parishes and also the celebrations in Kingston, inclusive of the Grand Gala on August 6.

The government will be spending approximately $69-million on Jamaica House in the United Kingdom during the World Championships which starts today.

Jamaica House will be held in London at the Indigo O2 Arena from August 5 to 13.

The facility will open daily to the public and will be the official hospitality house of the Jamaican delegation at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday, Minister of Culture, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says several meetings are scheduled for bilateral discussions with various countries.

She says destination Jamaica will also be a focus at the 02 Arena. She says there are special arrangements to meet people in the travel trade.

Jamaica House was launched in 2012 around the London Olympic Games to take advantage of the global focus on the nation’s athletes and Brand Jamaica.

The event is a collaboration among the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Ministry of Tourism and the Jamaica Tourist Board.

